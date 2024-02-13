News
Valentine's Day Shopping With Miss India World

By ANITA AIKARA, HITESH HARISINGHANI, RAJESH KARKERA
February 13, 2024 12:41 IST
Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

She's a beauty queen and the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2023 title.

Despite being clad in expensive, high-end brands, Nandini Gupta is a pretty down-to-earth person.

"You'll find me in my gangi and tee shirt shopping on the streets of Hill Road, Bandra (north west Mumbai)," she says.

A pro at bargaining, a skill she takes great delight in, the 20 year old loves to street shop.

And that's exactly what Rediff.com's Anita Aikara, Hitesh Harisinghani and Rajesh Karkera did; they took her shopping on Hill Road.

Nandini, a student at the Lala Lajpat Rai College in south Mumbai, prefers to avoid red on V-Day.

Instead, in this video, she shows off a colour she'd like to wear this year.

Watch her share her love secrets as she picks out an outfit and accessories that she'd wear on Valentine's Day.

 

ANITA AIKARA, HITESH HARISINGHANI, RAJESH KARKERA
