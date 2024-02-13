Valentine's Day Shopping With Miss India World

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

She's a beauty queen and the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2023 title.

Despite being clad in expensive, high-end brands, Nandini Gupta is a pretty down-to-earth person.

"You'll find me in my gangi and tee shirt shopping on the streets of Hill Road, Bandra (north west Mumbai)," she says.

A pro at bargaining, a skill she takes great delight in, the 20 year old loves to street shop.

And that's exactly what Rediff.com's Anita Aikara, Hitesh Harisinghani and Rajesh Karkera did; they took her shopping on Hill Road.

Nandini, a student at the Lala Lajpat Rai College in south Mumbai, prefers to avoid red on V-Day.

Instead, in this video, she shows off a colour she'd like to wear this year.

Watch her share her love secrets as she picks out an outfit and accessories that she'd wear on Valentine's Day.