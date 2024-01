Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta likes to have fun with fashion.

The beauty queen from Kota often turns to solid colours and doesn't hesitate to add a 'touch of glamour, a pinch of sophistication' to every outfit.

IMAGE: What better way to celebrate the Indian in her than with a white anarkali?

The floral, sheer chunni is playful, light and breezy.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Ooh la la! She flaunts her trim pins in a black, tiered, off-the-shoulder dress.

IMAGE: Clad in prints and embroidery, she's ready to party.

IMAGE: There's no need for accessories when you've got such a beautiful sari gown.

IMAGE: The perfect outfit for the perfect crown.

IMAGE: Imagine waking up to this pretty sight daily!

IMAGE: Back to her love for the LBD. For those of you who are wondering, Nandini recently celebrated her 20th birthday.