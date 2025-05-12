All Eyes On India For Miss World 2025

The 72nd Miss World pageant commenced with an opening ceremony at the indoor stadium at Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Sunday, May 10; India hosts the pageant for the second consecutive year.

In 2024, the contest was held in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Miss World 2025 contestants arrive in Hyderabad from across the globe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World/Instagram

The contestants represent countries and territories from every continent, including major pageant nations such as India, USA, Venezuela and South Africa, as well as culturally rich regions like Guadeloupe, Gibraltar, Martinique and Curacao.

IMAGE: Nandita Gupta will represent India at Miss World 2025. Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

This year Nandita Gupta from Rajasthan represents India -- here's what she did for Rediff readers last year.

IMAGE: Contestants arriving to participate in the Miss World Festival 2025 in Telangana were greeted with a traditional welcome. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World/Instagram

Over the coming weeks, the contestants will explore Telangana's heritage, artistry and innovation through curated events, cultural showcases and purpose-led presentations. culminating in the Miss World grand finale on May 31 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

The event is not just a celebration of beauty and talent, Telangana Tourism Minister J Krishna Rao said recently, but a platform for empowerment, diversity and global unity.