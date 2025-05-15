HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Is She Whispering Into Nandi's Ear?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 15, 2025 11:26 IST

Miss World contestants' heritage itinerary took an interesting turn as the participating beauties immersed themselves in Indian tradition, delved into the spiritual heritage of Telangana.

On Wednesday they spent time at the remarkable Ramappa temple in Mulugu, which is located about 200 km from Hyderabad.

Constructed in the 13th century during the Kakatiya dynasty, this architectural gem showcases Telangana's rich history through its intricately detailed sculptures of that era.

The new Miss World will be crowned in Hyderabad on May 31.

Miss World 2025 contestants

IMAGE: Miss World 2025 contestants dressed traditionally during their visit to the Ramappa temple on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Miss World 2025 contestants

IMAGE: A Miss World 2025 contestant whispers her wish in the ear of Nandi (the mount of Lord Shiva) during her visit to the Ramappa temple.

 

Miss World 2025 contestants

IMAGE: Miss World 2025 contestants at the Ramappa temple in Mulugu.

 

Miss World 2025 contestants

IMAGE: The ladies were gifted handcrafted items that highlighted Telangana's culture.

Miss World 2025 contestants

IMAGE: Miss World 2025 contestants at the Nandi statue on the temple premises.

 

Miss World 2025 contestants width=

IMAGE: The Telangana government hosted a dinner for the Miss World 2025 contestants at the Chow Mahalla Palace in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

 

Miss World 2025 contestants

Source: ANI
