HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Why's Ranveer Calling Deepika 'Hot Mama'?

Why's Ranveer Calling Deepika 'Hot Mama'?

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 04, 2025 15:01 IST

x

Deepika Padukone stuns as first Indian LV Prize 2025 juror, wowing in fringe outfit, with Ranveer's 'Hot Mama' praise.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone has made history by becoming the first Indian jury member for the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025. And once again, her husband Ranveer Singh, who never misses a chance to hype her up, showed why he's her biggest cheerleader.

Deepika shared a series of pictures from the global event on her social media.

The actress looked stunning in a striking Louis Vuitton outfit that included a silk shirt with bold yellow and brown prints, paired with a golden mini skirt featuring floor-length fringe details.

She completed her look with golden stud earrings, sleek high heels, and a black handbag.

With her hair tied up in a bun and her makeup kept elegant, the actress gave off perfect Parisian vibes.

Along with the pictures, she added a caption that read, 'Congratulations to all the winners! I cannot wait for the world to witness your magic!'

Ranveer, who never misses a chance to cheer Deepika on, left an adorable yet playful comment on her post. He wrote, 'Hot Mama'.

Fans quickly noticed his comment, praising Ranveer for always standing by Deepika and celebrating her achievements.

On the work front, Deepika will next appear in Director Atlee's sci-fi film with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, produced by Sun Pictures.

Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

What Were Kritika, Kajol, Sonakshi Celebrating?
What Were Kritika, Kajol, Sonakshi Celebrating?
Natalia's Bikini Moments
Natalia's Bikini Moments
Magical Meera Jasmine
Magical Meera Jasmine
Keerthy Suresh Is Absolutely Dreamy
Keerthy Suresh Is Absolutely Dreamy
Hey, Look What Ananya, Sobhita, Priya Are Into
Hey, Look What Ananya, Sobhita, Priya Are Into

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rishi Kapoor Films You Must Watch

webstory image 2

Tiger Shroff's 8 Actioners On OTT

webstory image 3

Paneer Cutlets: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Chenab Swells Dangerously in Reasi After Days of Torrential Rain1:28

Chenab Swells Dangerously in Reasi After Days of...

Sukhna Lake's Floodgates Opened After Heavy Rain In Chandigarh1:09

Sukhna Lake's Floodgates Opened After Heavy Rain In...

PM Modi welcomes Singapore PM Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad House2:59

PM Modi welcomes Singapore PM Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV