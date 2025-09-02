Magical Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine's surprise cameo in Sathyan Anthikad's latest Malayalam movie, Hridayapoorvam, has delighted fans.

In a career spanning 25 years, the award-winning actor has played varied roles -- from the vulnerable village girl in Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam (that won her the National award for best actor) to the modern, inspiring college girl in Kasthooriman.

On Instagram, the 43-year-old continues to entertain with her elegant take on every day styles.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Meera Jasmine/Instagram

She's versatile when it comes to fashion and does not mind a stroll down funky avenue every now and then.

Those fresh mogras in her hair are a vibrant contrast to her red kurta-sharara.

The statement earrings, the eye makeup and the loose curls -- Meera elevates her style game with her timeless choices.

Bored and stuck at home? Take inspo from Meera. Pull out those boots and glam it up with a pearl-studded beanie. Playful and chic!

Meera can turn any outfit into a scene-stealing moment.

Even when she is holidaying, she gets the brief right -- a comfy slit dress you'll look pretty in irrespective of the background.

That's the golden girl in a sari that matches her vibe -- the hair, the pearls and the blouse design are worth bookmarking for the next big event.