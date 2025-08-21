What Were Kritika, Kajol, Sonakshi Celebrating?

It was an evening of refined style and familiar star power as Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and other industry favourites turned up for the launch of Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna’s new flagship store.

Black was the colour of the evening but it definitely wasn't boring.

IMAGE: Kajol, of course, broke the mould but the sheer and shimmer were firmly in place. All photographs: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Raveena took inspiration from the cowboys of yore and what a stylish outfit that turned out to be.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Khan went formal with a twist, leaving Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna super pleased.

IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar elevated her all black suit with pops of colour -- red lips, white nails and silver heels.

IMAGE: Krikita Kamra proved why black is always glamorous.

IMAGE: Confused about whether you should wear black or white? Choose both like Sonnalli Seygall.

IMAGE: From shimmery grey to rainbow heels, Sophie Choudry shone all the way.

IMAGE: Vijay Varma is getting more dapper by the day.

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty did wear black but he also added shades of brown and cream.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES