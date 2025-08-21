HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Were Kritika, Kajol, Sonakshi Celebrating?

By REDIFF STYLE
August 21, 2025 15:47 IST

It was an evening of refined style and familiar star power as Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and other industry favourites turned up for the launch of Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna’s new flagship store. 

Black was the colour of the evening but it definitely wasn't boring.

Kajol

IMAGE: Kajol, of course, broke the mould but the sheer and shimmer were firmly in place. All photographs: Panna Bandekar

 

Raveena Tandon

IMAGE: Raveena took inspiration from the cowboys of yore and what a stylish outfit that turned out to be.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Khan with Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Khan went formal with a twist, leaving Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna super pleased.

 

Saiee Manjrekar

IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar elevated her all black suit with pops of colour -- red lips, white nails and silver heels.

 

Kritika Kamra

IMAGE: Krikita Kamra proved why black is always glamorous.

 

Sonnalli Seygall

IMAGE: Confused about whether you should wear black or white? Choose both like Sonnalli Seygall.

 

Sophie Choudry

IMAGE: From shimmery grey to rainbow heels, Sophie Choudry shone all the way.

 

Vijay Varma

IMAGE: Vijay Varma is getting more dapper by the day.

 

Ahan Shetty

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty did wear black but he also added shades of brown and cream.

REDIFF STYLE
