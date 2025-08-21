HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Keerthy Suresh Is Absolutely Dreamy

August 21, 2025

When Keerthy Suresh does the twirl...

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: This girl loves to twirl. All photographs: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

Keerthy

IMAGE: She’s light, she’s grace and, in these frames, she’s happiness personified.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Keerthy’s dreamy twirl and infectious smile is magical in this look that she titles, Twirls, Swirls and Smiles.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Draped in a pastel patchwork gown, she moves with an ease that feels almost cinematic -- its off-shoulder neckline and flowing skirt alive with soft florals and geometric whimsy.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: The look is elevated with a vintage-inspired necklace and a striking emerald ring, adding contrast without overwhelming the charm.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Her makeup is light, her hair loose and breezy -- capturing a free-spirted mood that feels both polished and free.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: There’s something in her twirl that says it all: joy, ease, and a style all her own.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Here's one more twirl-happy Keerthy moment.

Keerthy Suresh

