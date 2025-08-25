Hey, Look What Ananya, Sobhita, Priya Are Into

The septum ring is having a moment.
From minimalist loops to ornate designs, it has become more than jewellery -- it's now a symbol of rebellion.
Whether paired with bridal lehengas or street-style leather, the septum ring adds an edge.
Here’s how our desi stars are making this subtle accessory their standout fashion detail...
IMAGE: Radhika Apte's understated septum ring makes a modern impact. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika/Instagram
IMAGE: That's Sonam bold nod to fearless fashion with a statement septum ring. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone goes the beautiful traditional route. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya Panday's dainty gold septum ring is all about sweet elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Sometimes, as Sobhita Dhulipala proves, it's best not to mess with tradition. After all, this delicate septum ring will not fail to make a statement every modern kind of outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram
IMAGE: Aditi Sharma opts for a detailed filigree version. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Sharma /Instagram
IMAGE: Priya Prakash Varrier proves the right septum ring can elevate any look from beautiful to breathtaking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram
>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES