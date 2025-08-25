HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hey, Look What Ananya, Sobhita, Priya Are Into

By SHRISTI SAHOO
August 25, 2025 10:49 IST

The septum ring is having a moment.

From minimalist loops to ornate designs, it has become more than jewellery -- it's now a symbol of rebellion.

Whether paired with bridal lehengas or street-style leather, the septum ring adds an edge.

Here’s how our desi stars are making this subtle accessory their standout fashion detail...

Radhika Apta

IMAGE: Radhika Apte's understated septum ring makes a modern impact. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika/Instagram

 

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: That's Sonam bold nod to fearless fashion with a statement septum ring. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone goes the beautiful traditional route. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's dainty gold septum ring is all about sweet elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Sometimes, as Sobhita Dhulipala proves, it's best not to mess with tradition. After all, this delicate septum ring will not fail to make a statement every modern kind of outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

Aditi Sharma

IMAGE: Aditi Sharma opts for a detailed filigree version. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Sharma /Instagram

 

Priya Prakash Varrier

IMAGE: Priya Prakash Varrier proves the right septum ring can elevate any look from beautiful to breathtaking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

SHRISTI SAHOO
