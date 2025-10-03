HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Brilliant In Black! Diana, Triptii, Mrunal...

Brilliant In Black! Diana, Triptii, Mrunal...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 03, 2025 17:01 IST

x

If there was one colour ruling the night at the Serpenti Infinito exhibition by Bvlgari -- Mumbai's NMACC was the glittering venue -- it was black.

From sultry gowns to power-dressing, the shade came in many moods as each celeb gave it their own spin.

Mrunal Thakur at Bvlgari

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Mrunal Thakur worked her magic in a strapless black gown with an asymmetric hem and trailing detail -- just the right dose of drama!

 

Triptii Dimri at Bvlgari

Triptii Dimri redefined power dressing in a black blazer dress with an elegant slit and a dramatic plunging neckline that allowed the bralette to peek through.

 

Manushi Chhillar at Bvlgari

Manushi Chhillar's royal-esque black gown featured Bardot straps, giving her neckline a dreamy, flattering silhouette.

 

Genelia Deshmukh at Bvlgari

Genelia Deshmukh styled her formal vest with a flowy skirt, tying it all together by matching her bag and earrings with its gold buttons.

 

Masaba Gupta at Bvlgari

Is it a sari? Is it a gown? Count on Masaba Gupta to blur the lines as she showed up in a striking black cut-out number with one side kissing the floor.

 

Huma Qureshi at Bvlgari

Huma Qureshi switched things up in a unique all-black blazer set, pairing a structured top with dramatic balloon pants.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

REDIFF GET AHEAD
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How Gorgeous Do Priyanka, Tamannaah, Khushi Look!
How Gorgeous Do Priyanka, Tamannaah, Khushi Look!
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
That's Why All Eyes Are On Mrunal!
That's Why All Eyes Are On Mrunal!
Sanya, Tamannaah Try This New Fashion Trick
Sanya, Tamannaah Try This New Fashion Trick
Why Were Samantha, Bhumi Twinning?
Why Were Samantha, Bhumi Twinning?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

'She was asked for nude pics': Akshay Kumar reveals3:50

'She was asked for nude pics': Akshay Kumar reveals

Keerthy Suresh Turns Heads with Her Glamorous Airport Look!1:17

Keerthy Suresh Turns Heads with Her Glamorous Airport Look!

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal ties the knot1:07

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal ties the knot

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO