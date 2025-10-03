Brilliant In Black! Diana, Triptii, Mrunal...

If there was one colour ruling the night at the Serpenti Infinito exhibition by Bvlgari -- Mumbai's NMACC was the glittering venue -- it was black.

From sultry gowns to power-dressing, the shade came in many moods as each celeb gave it their own spin.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Mrunal Thakur worked her magic in a strapless black gown with an asymmetric hem and trailing detail -- just the right dose of drama!

Triptii Dimri redefined power dressing in a black blazer dress with an elegant slit and a dramatic plunging neckline that allowed the bralette to peek through.

Manushi Chhillar's royal-esque black gown featured Bardot straps, giving her neckline a dreamy, flattering silhouette.

Genelia Deshmukh styled her formal vest with a flowy skirt, tying it all together by matching her bag and earrings with its gold buttons.

Is it a sari? Is it a gown? Count on Masaba Gupta to blur the lines as she showed up in a striking black cut-out number with one side kissing the floor.

Huma Qureshi switched things up in a unique all-black blazer set, pairing a structured top with dramatic balloon pants.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES