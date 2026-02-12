HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Triptii Dimri Wears To Date Nights...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 12, 2026 11:28 IST

If there’s one actress who understands romance inside-out, it is Triptii Dimri.

Did you know she once made an appearance as Laila and is now playing Juliet aka Afsha in her new release, O Romeo. So honestly, who better than Bollywood’s reigning love queen to guide you through Valentine’s dressing?

Whether your date is cute, dramatic, chaotic or sizzling, Triptii has a look that matches every kind of romance vibe. 

IMAGE: Triptii looks adorable in a floral green dress with balloon sleeves. Add big hoops and soft curls and you’re all set for a cosy brunch with bae. All photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A red-hot latex dress that hugs every curve… this look should come with a warning sign. Wear this when you want your Valentine to lose his train of thought.

 

IMAGE: Why keep saris only for weddings? Triptii’s stunning red drape with a plain sleeveless blouse is perfect for a fancy dinner. Bonus: If your pallu gets stuck in his watch, that’s fate working overtime.

 

IMAGE: A satin-silk floral dress with a balloon skirt, a bold red lip and a high pony is soft, feminine, and straight out of a fairytale.

 

IMAGE: Triptii wears a draped white sheer off-shoulder dress with an emerald necklace. One look and he’ll remember you’re the best thing in his life.

 

IMAGE: A pink corset dress with blotched florals, no jewellery, no heavy glam... because your dress is enough to make your man drool.

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, choose a red corset dress with a sultry slit, red lips and red nails. This look has never failed a girlfriend in the history of Valentine’s Day.

