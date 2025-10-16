Victoria's Secret Show 2025: The Angels Are Back!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 16, 2025 15:31 IST

Prepare to be dazzled by these glamorous moments from the New York runway.

Angels. Wings. Lots of Glamour. And Power too!

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 returned to New York once again with a spectacular show.

Jasmine Tookes at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

All photographs: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

American model Jasmine Tookes, who is pregnant with her second child, was glowing with confidence as she opened the show.

Draped in angel wings adorned with glowing bulbs, the Brunel co-founder turned the catwalk into a celestial stage.

Her netted gold one-piece perfectly framed her baby bump, which she proudly cradled mid-walk.

With her natural glam and nude lips, Jasmine didn’t just walk the runway, she owned it with grace.

 

Gigi Hadid at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Gigi Hadid turned heads in a sparkling pink bustier and high-waisted bottoms. She added some drama with a floral floor-length coat and matching heels.

 

Bella Hadid at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Gigi's sister Bella made a showstopping appearance in a bold red lingerie set paired with a flowing cape that doubled as statement wings.

 

Alessandra Ambrosio at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Brazilian fashion icon Alessandra Ambrosio blew sultry kisses to the audience as she showcased a bronze strappy bra set with awe-inspiring wings.

 

Madison Beer

Supermodel Adriana Lima exuded timeless glamour in a sheer bodysuit and intricate, jewelled wings.

 

Ashley Graham at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Plus-size beauty Ashley Graham, who made her debut last year, radiated power and confidence in an all-black ensemble with furry wings as she confidently owned her curves and pregnancy scars.

 

Madison Beer

American singer Madison Beer shimmered in a glittering pink two-piece paired with oversized statement wings.

 

Karol G at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Columbian artiste Karol G was easily one of the stars of the night as she strutted down the stage in a sparkly red bodysuit and matching wings.

 

Models and supermodels at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

The annual runway show celebrated feminine beauty, grace and power in all its glory.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF STYLE
