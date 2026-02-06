HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uff! Disha, Bhumi Are Raising Temperatures With...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read
February 06, 2026 12:48 IST

The bralette has officially graduated from innerwear to outerwear and Bollywood is leading the masterclass.

Whether you like it glam, casual, Indo-western or full boss vibes, there’s a way to make a bralette work for your style.

Here’s how our favourite celebs are styling it and how you can copy the look without breaking a sweat. 

Disha Patani

IMAGE: Disha Patani wears a black lacy bralette under an oversized white pantsuit with baggy trousers, proof that you can be boardroom cool and bombshell hot at the same time. The bralette breaks the monotony and adds a dash of glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Want to turn a plain black sari into a red-carpet moment? Alia Bhatt drapes hers over a stone-encrusted bralette. It’s a super-easy way to make a simple sari look designer-level. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna styles her tiny denim bralette with a long denim skirt and an oversized blazer. It’s matchy-matchy but in the most modern way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri shows that wearing a bralette doesn’t have to mean showing too much skin. Layer it with a cute cropped jacket and high-waist trousers for a clean, off-duty look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

Shreya Chaudhary

IMAGE: A cute bralette, hot denim shorts and stacked jewellery is Shreya Chaudhary’s formula for when you want both comfort and hot girl energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday proves the bralette is officially ethnic-wear approved. Pick a bralette-style blouse for your lehenga, add on a traditional heavy choker and prepare to welcome the compliments that will flow your way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar goes full glam in a lustrous yellow skirt set featuring a bralette and a dupatta worn like a cape. The red Mary Janes? They’re the unexpected twist that make the look unforgettable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
