Why Sonal Will Leave You Speechless

Why Sonal Will Leave You Speechless

By REDIFF STYLE
March 01, 2024 10:31 IST
Say hello to Miss Diva Supranational 2023 Sonal Kukreja.

A graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, she hails from Jaipur and has studied at the Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls School there. 

A clotheshorse, she refuses to underplay her style.

Always party-ready, she loves tassels, boots, off-the-shoulder gowns and cutouts. 

The pretty lass is now readying for the 15th edition of the Miss Supranational 2024 pageant, which is scheduled to take place in Poland on July 17. 

IMAGE: Pearls and sequins help this beauty queen get red carpet ready. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonal Kukreja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She may be wearing a glamorous beaded cutout Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna gown but it's that look that floors us. 

 

IMAGE: A vision in white, Sonal makes brunch a super chic affair. 

 

IMAGE: White with simple, traditional embroidery looks so lovely, doesn't it?

 

IMAGE: The beauty queen casually kills in a just-out-of-school look. 

 

IMAGE: All she needed to conquer this frame was the stunning red tasselled dress. 

 

IMAGE: Wonder woman in black? Sonal slays with such class. 

