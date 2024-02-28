Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...

The temperature may be heating up but B-Town celebs can't get over of their love for layered styles.

They have swapped their pretty girl frocks for flared trousers and thrown in oversized blazers that will take them from day to night effortlessly.

Blazers will never go out of style because...

They are versatile.

Travel-friendly.

Keep you warm and cozy.

And they are a great way to dress up a halterneck or vest.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt wears a timeless white blazer with white pants and a dramatic blouse.

She contrasts her messy ponytail with formal jewellery.

It's a look that's chic, formal, yet playful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to wear a pinstripe blazer but adds an interesting twist by ditching the shirt for a vest.

A gold chainmail necklace and soft perms are perfect additions to the outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: How can all eyes not be on Shanaya Kapoor who turns this wardrobe staple into something you can wear while on holiday?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya does seem to love her blazers; she wears an oversized version here over her cute cutout dress.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: More is more for Ananya Panday as she pairs her brown separates with a strappy halterneck and a funky hair-do.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram