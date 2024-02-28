News
Simply Lajawab, Kareena!

By REDIFF STYLE
February 28, 2024 12:52 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks good in just about everything she wears. 

Be it a sweatpants no-make-up avatar or the ultra-glam diva look, she always makes heads turns.

And while she will keep you on your fashion toes as she shows off the latest trends, she's quite clear glam doesn't rule her life.

IMAGE: Kareena knows exactly how to wear gold without making it look flashy.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The queen, in red from head to toe.

 

IMAGE: Her party style is a 10 on 10. 

 

IMAGE: This beauty loves her Prada bomber jackets and latex stockings. 

 

IMAGE: Her mini-me shares her obsession with chic casual separates.  

 

IMAGE: Kareena's powder blue salwar suit is so cool that she lets it shine with a fresh face.  

 

IMAGE: This version of Kareena Kapoor Khan means business. And the black outfit only underlines that. 

 

IMAGE: The star is having fun in zingy orange.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fizzy Goblet

