Why Priyanka Mohan's Closet Is Pure Fire

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 30, 2025 12:14 IST

Fresh off her recent release, They Call Me OG, Priyanka Mohan is not just making waves on screen; she’s making sure all eyes are on her off-screen as well.

Priyanka is every bit the glam girl and her style moves effortlessly between modern fits and desi classics. 

IMAGE: Priyanka sparkles in a beige-and-gold sequin tube gown, with tassels adding just the right dose of drama. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Mohan/Instagram
 

IMAGE: A classic red sari with 'OG' embroidered in massive gold letters on the pallu -- talk about turning film promotion into a fashion statement.

 

IMAGE: Serving chic after-dark vibes, she dazzles in a black sequin co-ord with a strapless peplum top.

 

IMAGE: Old-school charm meets bold colour play in an orange Banarasi silk sari, paired with a purple blouse; the gajra seals the deal.

 

IMAGE: A brown checkered shirt teamed with denims -- a go-to formula for an effortless casual look.

 

IMAGE: Channelling regal drama, Priyanka stuns in a strapless black velvet gown detailed with gold embroidery -- total old money vibes!

 

IMAGE: Who says your office shirt can’t party? Priyanka proves it by pairing a crisp white button-down with a black sequinned skirt for instant glam.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
