Why Khadi Should Be Part Of Gen Z's Wardrobe

From cropped jackets to sustainable luxury, Designer Swatti Kapoor proves that khadi isn't just about nostalgia.

This Gandhi Jayanti, she reminds us that the fabric of freedom can also be a popular fabric when it comes to fashion's future.

Khadi isn't just for netass or your grandparents' wardrobe -- it's a fabric that deserves a spot in every Gen Z closet.

Comfortable, breathable and eco-friendly, khadi has always had the swag, we just need to embrace it more. From boxy shirts and cropped jackets to cool cord sets, the fabric is versatile enough to go from college to cafe to cocktails without losing its desi soul.

And what better day to talk about it than October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, when khadi always takes centre stage.

For Designer Swatti Kapoor, though, khadi isn't just a reminder of India's past -- it's the fabric of the future. With her award-winning designs, including a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) honour and the first prize at the FDCI-curated Khadi Fashion Show in 2021, she has been making khadi exciting for today's youth.

Rediff's Rishika Shah caught up with Swatti to chat about breaking the boring kurta-only stereotype, why khadi can be as cool as denim and how she's styling it for the Instagram generation.

Khadi often feels old-school to many youngsters. How do you re-imagine it for today's youth?

For me, it's all about introducing softer finishes, playful textures and versatile silhouettes that move with the body.

Pairing khadi with contemporary tailoring and easy fits makes it a natural choice for young people who want comfort without losing cultural connection.

But a lot of Gen Z still think khadi is 'uncool'. How do you change that perception?

First, by making them see how aspirational the fabric actually is. It's luxurious, deeply tied to our heritage and tells a story.

Storytelling is important -- we use nostalgia and history to connect people to the product. Then we add in the fun stuff: Crop jackets, oversized shirts, co-ord sets, unisex layers, abstract prints and unexpected colours.

That's how khadi becomes stylish and relatable.

Do you think khadi could ever be as trendy as denim or athleisure?

Absolutely! Like denim, khadi is versatile, breathable and timeless. What's missing is consistent innovation and branding.

If khadi is positioned as both cool and conscious, it can easily sit between denim's everyday appeal and today's comfort-driven trends.

What silhouettes work best for everyday wear in this fabric?

Relaxed shirts, cropped tops, straight trousers, culottes, short dresses, A-line tunics, and jackets. These are fuss-free, often unisex, and perfect for college, work or casual outings.

And how do we make khadi more accessible and affordable?

Scaling production is key.

Collaborating with khadi cooperatives, e-commerce platforms and even streetwear labels will help bring prices down and make khadi available where the youth already shop.

What misconceptions about khadi would you like to break?

That it's rough or uncomfortable, that it's only for ethnic wear or that it's expensive and dull. None of that is true -- khadi is versatile, breathable and can be very chic.

Sustainability is a buzzword today. Do you see khadi as India's answer to global sustainable fashion?

Totally. Khadi is handwoven, has a low carbon footprint and is biodegradable. It's already sustainable.

Globally, it can be positioned as a luxury sustainable textile -- India’s strongest fashion export story.

Among your collections, what's a youth favourite piece?

Our Kedia top. We've done versions in Jamdani and Banarasi handwoven textiles. It's a cute, modern silhouette -- you can layer it, pair it with denim or style it up for an evening look. Young buyers love it.

If you could create a dream khadi collection purely for the youth, what would it look like?

Think boxy T-shirts, cargo pants, crop jackets -- even corsets and kurtas with a modern twist.

The motifs would lean towards abstract and geometric, with block prints inspired by pop culture.

The palette? Bold pops of colour with metallic finishes.

The whole vibe would be street-cool, gender-fluid and easy to wear from day to night.