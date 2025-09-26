What Fun, Rukmini!

Rukmini Vasanth, the breakout star of the Kannada blockbuster, Kantara -- Kantara: Chapter 1 will release on October 2 -- is not just winning hearts on screen; she’s turning heads off screen as well.

Rukmini is a fun fashionista. With her mix of traditional charm and modern chic, she is fast becoming a style icon we all need to watch out for.

From her dazzling red carpet looks to her easy everyday fashion, she proves that style isn’t just about trends, it is about personality.

IMAGE: Rukmini twirls in a green Indo-western dress with gold detailing. The strapless piece is a perfect pick for bridesmaids this upcoming wedding season. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

IMAGE: Anarkalis never go out of style and Rukmini proves it in a rani pink backless look -- perfect Diwali outfit inspo.

IMAGE: Rukmini channels the soft girl era in a romantic, baby pink floral dress.

IMAGE: Trends may come and go but denim is forever. Rukmini’s dark-wash denim dress is the ultimate head-turning brunch look.

IMAGE: These blues are worth chasing! Rukmini pairs a one-shoulder royal blue top with denim, but it’s her statement earrings that steal the show.

IMAGE: Power dressing made chic -- she nails boss babe energy in this black co-ord set.

IMAGE: Rukmini wows in a pastel saree with golden accents, pearls and minimal glam -- a beautiful serve of old-school elegance.