What Fun, Rukmini!

What Fun, Rukmini!

By REDIFF STYLE
September 26, 2025 08:25 IST

Rukmini Vasanth, the breakout star of the Kannada blockbuster, Kantara -- Kantara: Chapter 1 will release on October 2 -- is not just winning hearts on screen; she’s turning heads off screen as well.

Rukmini is a fun fashionista. With her mix of traditional charm and modern chic, she is fast becoming a style icon we all need to watch out for.

From her dazzling red carpet looks to her easy everyday fashion, she proves that style isn’t just about trends, it is about personality.

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: Rukmini twirls in a green Indo-western dress with gold detailing. The strapless piece is a perfect pick for bridesmaids this upcoming wedding season. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

 

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: Anarkalis never go out of style and Rukmini proves it in a rani pink backless look -- perfect Diwali outfit inspo.

 

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: Rukmini channels the soft girl era in a romantic, baby pink floral dress.

 

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: Trends may come and go but denim is forever. Rukmini’s dark-wash denim dress is the ultimate head-turning brunch look.

 

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: These blues are worth chasing! Rukmini pairs a one-shoulder royal blue top with denim, but it’s her statement earrings that steal the show.

 

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: Power dressing made chic -- she nails boss babe energy in this black co-ord set.

 

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: Rukmini wows in a pastel saree with golden accents, pearls and minimal glam -- a beautiful serve of old-school elegance.

 

REDIFF STYLE
