Why Priyanka Rules Everyone's Hearts!

There's no shortage wow-worthy pictures on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's timeline.

Her Insta profile remains super-glam as she channels her inner sunshine, one pic at a time.

'When your dreams are as bright as the stars, wear a dress that sparkles just as much,' she advises her fans.

The actor, who made a strong impact in Bigg Boss 16, is currently working on Ekta Kapoor's under-production series, Dus June Ki Raat.

IMAGE: She ditches romantic lace and party-ready sequins for a chainmail dress that's undeniably sexy.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: A simple blue printed dress goes high octane when it gets a high slit and wet, slicked back hair.

IMAGE: Priyanka looks every inch the supermodel in these adorable ab-revealing separates.

IMAGE: Even in the most basic all-black, she has no trouble giving off uber glamorous vibes.

IMAGE: How can her wardrobe be complete without a desi outfit that has the power to outshine all the other figure-hugging numbers?

IMAGE: Whoa! She sizzles in a bikini and a sheer coverup.