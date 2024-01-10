News
Why Priyanka Rules Everyone's Hearts!

By REDIFF STYLE
January 10, 2024 09:34 IST
There's no shortage wow-worthy pictures on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's timeline.

Her Insta profile remains super-glam as she channels her inner sunshine, one pic at a time. 

'When your dreams are as bright as the stars, wear a dress that sparkles just as much,' she advises her fans.

The actor, who made a strong impact in Bigg Boss 16, is currently working on Ekta Kapoor's under-production series, Dus June Ki Raat.

IMAGE: She ditches romantic lace and party-ready sequins for a chainmail dress that's undeniably sexy.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A simple blue printed dress goes high octane when it gets a high slit and wet, slicked back hair. 

 

IMAGE: Priyanka looks every inch the supermodel in these adorable ab-revealing separates. 

 

IMAGE: Even in the most basic all-black, she has no trouble giving off uber glamorous vibes. 

 

IMAGE: How can her wardrobe be complete without a desi outfit that has the power to outshine all the other figure-hugging numbers? 

 

IMAGE: Whoa! She sizzles in a bikini and a sheer coverup. 

 

