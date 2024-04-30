News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Unwarranted': India rejects Washington Post report on Pannun plot

'Unwarranted': India rejects Washington Post report on Pannun plot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 30, 2024 11:20 IST
A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday said the report made 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated' imputations on a serious matter.

IMAGE: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Photograph: ANI on X

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun.

"The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

"There is an ongoing investigation of the high level committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the report.

"Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful," Jaiswal said.

In November last year, United States federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun, a Sikh extremist on American soil.

Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

On December 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament that India instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
