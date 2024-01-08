Sonal Chauhan Is On Fire!

Sonal Chauhan's got a wardrobe that will blow your mind, especially when it comes to her off-screen style which is both bold and classy.

A fashion icon, she scorches with her head-turning outfits that can easily score a 10/10 on any mood board.

IMAGE: This, clearly, is a lesson in high-octane glamour.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

IMAGE: The black bikini has pride of place in her wardrobe.

IMAGE: How many shades of pink can you spot in her outfit?

IMAGE: This Desi Girl will steal your heart if you are not careful :)

IMAGE: Everything she is wearing is standout... neon nails, square-rimmed glasses and even that seashell choker.

IMAGE: Now, that's how you ace beachwear.

IMAGE: Sonal's sultry seaside look in a backless bathing suit.

IMAGE: She'll have you fawning over slip dresses paired with shiny red stilettoes.

IMAGE: Why should Kim Kardashian be the only one who comes to mind when we think of latex?

IMAGE: The actor can make a basic pair of denim cargos look so glam by pairing it with a figure-hugging tube top.