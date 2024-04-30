What's Coming Soon In Theatres?

With the Lok Sabha elections going on, May is rather quiet when it comes to theatre releases.

This, even though summer is considered to be the most lucrative season for new movies since school and college students are on vacation.

Joginder Tuteja lists the May theatre releases.

Malayalee from India

Release date: May 1

Malayalee from India is about an unemployed man who goes on a unplanned trip that changes his life.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the comedy stars Nivin Pauly, Anaswara Rajan and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Nadikar

Release date: May 3

Nadikar follows the life of fictional movie superstar David Padikkal, who is forced to reflect on who he really is.

Directed by Jean Paul Lal, it stars Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Srikanth

Release date: May 10

Based on the true story of visually impaired entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, Tushar Hirandani's Srikanth stars the talented Rajkummar Rao along with Jyotika and Alaya F.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Release date: May 10

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the sequel to War For The Planet Of The Apes and the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Tipppsy

Release date: May 10

Actor-Director-Producer Deepak Tijori returns with Tipppsy, a suspense thriller with glamour, thanks to its cast: Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Nazia Hussain and Sonia Birje.

Kartam Bhugtam

Release date: May 17

Directed by Soham Shah, the film -- about karma and its repercussions -- stars Shreyas Talpade, Madhoo and Vijay Raaz.

Bhaiyya Ji

Release date: May 24

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as an invincible gangster from the hinterland in the film, which reunites the actor with his Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Director Apoorv Singh Karki.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Release date: May 24

As a franchise, Mad Max is popular in the West, but In India, its following is rather niche.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in the lean season and could find a better reception.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role with Avengers fame Chris Hemsworth, this is the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Garfield Movie

Release date: May 24

On the same day as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives The Garfield Movie.

An animation film based on the lovable character Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), young crowds will be suitably entertained this summer.

Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan

Release date: May 24

Children will get to watch Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan in theatres too.

Chota Bheem is one of the most popular animated characters in India, and this film features Anupam Kher.

Mr And Mrs Mahi

Release date: May 31

May will be book-ended by Rajkummar Rao.

After starring in Srikanth, the actor returns in this Dharma film, which also feaures Janhvi Kapoor.