Why Medha Shankr's A Real Sweetheart

December 30, 2024 10:45 IST

Medha Shankr's off-screen style avatars are pure magic. Whether she's sashaying in a fairytale gown or rocking khaki shorts with flair, her fashion sense is always on point.

And, after her heart-touching performance in 12th Fail, her fans are eagerly awaiting her role in its prequel, Zero Se Restart.

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Medha Shankr looks like an angel in a white sari and pearl bling, topped off with a cute little micro bindi. All photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Decked out with some ice round her neck and a shimmery gown that sweeps the floor like a fairy tale, this dewy-faced beauty is here to stay in your minds rent-free.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Who knew khaki could look this good? Medha turns a white ribbed top, khaki shorts and a jacket into a runway hit.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Watch out, black swans! Medha's rocking this bodycon dress will give you tough competition.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: She is ready to party in a shiny black bell-bottom jumpsuit, teamed with a fab dangly ear cuff that screams '70s glam.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Meet the ultimate Bollywood babe, draped in a gorgeous chiffon sari paired with a sparkly bindi and golden bangles.

 

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Medha enchants in her fiery orangey-red lehenga, complete with diamond sparklers.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: She poses demurely in a deconstructed corset top and mini skirt; sassy and classy all in one frame.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Golden ear cuffs and a coiled bracelet... that's how simple jewellery can transform an outfit.

 

Medha Shankr

