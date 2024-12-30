Why Medha Shankr's A Real Sweetheart

Medha Shankr's off-screen style avatars are pure magic. Whether she's sashaying in a fairytale gown or rocking khaki shorts with flair, her fashion sense is always on point.

And, after her heart-touching performance in 12th Fail, her fans are eagerly awaiting her role in its prequel, Zero Se Restart.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram IMAGE: Medha Shankr looks like an angel in a white sari and pearl bling, topped off with a cute little micro bindi

IMAGE: Decked out with some ice round her neck and a shimmery gown that sweeps the floor like a fairy tale, this dewy-faced beauty is here to stay in your minds rent-free.

IMAGE: Who knew khaki could look this good? Medha turns a white ribbed top, khaki shorts and a jacket into a runway hit.

IMAGE: Watch out, black swans! Medha's rocking this bodycon dress will give you tough competition.

IMAGE: She is ready to party in a shiny black bell-bottom jumpsuit, teamed with a fab dangly ear cuff that screams '70s glam.

IMAGE: Meet the ultimate Bollywood babe, draped in a gorgeous chiffon sari paired with a sparkly bindi and golden bangles.

IMAGE: Medha enchants in her fiery orangey-red lehenga, complete with diamond sparklers.

IMAGE: She poses demurely in a deconstructed corset top and mini skirt; sassy and classy all in one frame.

IMAGE: Golden ear cuffs and a coiled bracelet... that's how simple jewellery can transform an outfit.

