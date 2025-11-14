HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Malaika Arora Is Absolutely Golden

By REDIFF STYLE
November 14, 2025 11:55 IST

Malaika Arora doesn't just turn heads, she sets the gold standard (quite literally).

Recently, the diva slipped into a molten-gold lehenga from Manish Malhotra's latest collection, Inaya, looking every bit the muse she's always been. The collection features outfits ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 9 lakh and Malaika's look was the definition of what luxe looks like. 

Malaika Arora

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The body-hugging silhouette, adorned with stones, mirrors and sequins, shimmered like liquid metal under the lights.

 

Malaika Arora

Adding to the drama was a crystal-and-pearl-embellished cape that cascaded down her shoulders, giving the outfit that signature Manish Malhotra flair.

 

Malaika Arora

With her bronzed glow and that effortless confidence, she embodied everything the designer described -- timeless, bold and magnetic.

 

Malaika Arora

Whether she’s on the red carpet, runway or just casually redefining what 52 looks like, Malaika Arora proves that true glamour never fades, it only shines brighter with time.

REDIFF STYLE
