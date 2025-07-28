Manish Malhotra Gives A Party On The Ramp And Invites...

It was an invite-only event that blended delectable cuisine, curated cocktails and a stunning showcase of craftsmanship.

IMAGE: Shalini Passi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Tamannaah Bhatia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh

Designer Manish Malhotra reimagined the traditional rules of a fashion show as he threw a dazzling ‘fashion party’ at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, setting a new benchmark for couture celebrations.

The spotlight was firmly on the designer as he hosted his first-ever couture party -- an invite-only event that blended delectable cuisine, curated cocktails and a stunning showcase of craftsmanship -- at the prestigious fashion gala being held at the Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi.

Manish, who made a return to the ICW after a gap of over five years, didn't disappoint one bit.

What unfolded was less of a conventional runway presentation and more of an immersive celebration of fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

With glitzy decor, a glamorous guest list that including Bollywood celebs Tamannaah Bhatia, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish delivered a couture experience that was as innovative as it was unforgettable.

The evening opened with a showcase of some of Manish Malhotra's most iconic creations, including Priyanka Chopra's shimmering Desi Girl sari from Dostana; Kajol's bright green lehenga from the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge track, Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna; and Kareena Kapoor Khan's pastel coral ensemble from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... song, Bole Chudiyan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram

On display was also the handwoven Banarasi sari that Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year as well as Manish's outfit from the 2025 Met Gala.

The designer also presented select pieces from his jewellery line, including the 18K gold earrings once worn by veteran actor Rekha and the striking choker set styled on global pop icon Rihanna.

In another hall of the hotel, the party was in full swing as Manish Malhotra engaged with guests and posed for photos.

Attendees were treated to an array of cocktail drinks and mouth-watering delicacies.

The middle of the hall was covered in white curtains, which later dropped to reveal the runway.

What made it even more special was the presence of Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram

The former Victoria's Secret angel made a breathtaking appearance as the official showstopper, walking the runway in not one, but two stunning creations by Manish.

Her first look was a shimmering cocktail lehenga draped in white pearls, featuring a silver bustier-style, strapless blouse with a plunging neckline and a fitted peplum silhouette.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram

For her second look, Alessandra slipped into a sari-inspired silver ensemble that gave the traditional silhouette a dramatic, contemporary facelift.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram

Singer Jonita Gandhi lent a musical appeal to the fashion show as she belted out track after track while models walked the runway in Manish's designs.

Jonita was wearing a heavily embellished gown with sequins, beads and crystal-like details and a deep plunging front.

The runway was a showcase of Manish’s artistry -- intricately embellished saris, structured gowns, and statement silhouettes.

Male models wore rich velvet sherwanis, bandhgalas and structured jackets in deep tones like burgundy, black and muted peach.

Embroidery, zari work, and metallic detailing added a regal flair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh

Towards the end, Manish came on the runway and thanked the guests for attending the party.

"Thank you all of you for being here tonight. We just wanted to try something different and make it all a party. Couture is alive, clothes are alive," he said.

The India Couture Week 2025, an initiative of the Fashion Design Council of India, will come to a close on July 30.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES