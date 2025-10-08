Malaika Arora's Secret To Staying Flexible

Malaika Arora is back with yet another dose of wellness tips!

Kindly note that this image has been used for represenational purposes only. All photographs: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

This time, she shares six soothing stretches that promise to ease everyday tension and bring a little calm to your chaos.

Whether it's post-work fatigue or mid-day stiffness, these moves are all about keeping your body relaxed and your vibe balanced.

Cat and cow stretch

Malaika swears by this spine-saver. It's perfect to ease back tension, fix your posture and shake off that all-day desk slump in just a few breaths.

90-90 hip stretch

A total game-changer for tight hips! Sit and twist your hips from left to right and vice versa; try to touch the floor with your knees with each twist. It boosts flexibility and releases all the tension from sitting too long.

Puppy pose stretch

This one is a go-to for opening up the shoulders and chest. It is equal parts calming and rejuvenating, like a mini reset for your body.

Pigeon forward stretch

This deep hip opener loosens up tight muscles, improves flexibility and instantly releases built-up stress.

Cobra stretch

This classic stretch strengthens the back, opens the chest and brings that instant energy boost. It is simple and totally mood-lifting.

Frog stretch

This intense yet soothing hip opener is perfect for releasing lower-body tension and improving flexibility. It is a little uncomfortable at first but totally worth it!