Nikita Makes Fashion Look Easy

Nikita Dutta just turned 32 and her wardrobe is proof that you can try new trends without ditching your comfort zone.

The Jewel Thief actress slays soft-girl style just as effortlessly as edgy fits, all while ensuring her looks are totally her. Call it confident, call it cool but Nikita’s style is basically a masterclass in experimenting without overdoing it.

IMAGE: Nikita looks breezy and oh-so-pretty in a sky blue dress with cold-shoulder balloon sleeves... it's total vacay brunch vibes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

IMAGE: Now that’s how you remix traditional. She pairs a corset top with a sari, turning a classic into a fashion flex.

IMAGE: Nikita brings the drama in a sheer black strapless gown with gathered detailing -- sleek, sultry and made for the spotlight.

IMAGE: She does desi glam the right way in an olive green lehenga with floral motifs, a shiny strapless blouse and a tissue dupatta.

IMAGE: How to turn a simple black slip dress into red carpet magic? Add layers of pearls and a whole lot of attitude.

IMAGE: She nails the fun and flirty vibe in a printed skater dress that is both twirl-worthy and cheerful.

IMAGE: Nikita makes denim look anything but basic in a peplum corset top and bodycon skirt combo. The look is structured, sassy and straight off a street-style moodboard.