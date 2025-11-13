HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nikita Makes Fashion Look Easy

By REDIFF STYLE
November 13, 2025 10:45 IST

Nikita Dutta just turned 32 and her wardrobe is proof that you can try new trends without ditching your comfort zone.

The Jewel Thief actress slays soft-girl style just as effortlessly as edgy fits, all while ensuring her looks are totally her. Call it confident, call it cool but Nikita’s style is basically a masterclass in experimenting without overdoing it. 

IMAGE: Nikita looks breezy and oh-so-pretty in a sky blue dress with cold-shoulder balloon sleeves... it's total vacay brunch vibes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Now that’s how you remix traditional. She pairs a corset top with a sari, turning a classic into a fashion flex.

 

IMAGE: Nikita brings the drama in a sheer black strapless gown with gathered detailing -- sleek, sultry and made for the spotlight.

 

IMAGE: She does desi glam the right way in an olive green lehenga with floral motifs, a shiny strapless blouse and a tissue dupatta.

 

IMAGE: How to turn a simple black slip dress into red carpet magic? Add layers of pearls and a whole lot of attitude.

 

IMAGE: She nails the fun and flirty vibe in a printed skater dress that is both twirl-worthy and cheerful.

 

IMAGE: Nikita makes denim look anything but basic in a peplum corset top and bodycon skirt combo. The look is structured, sassy and straight off a street-style moodboard.

