Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

When Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera spoke to model Arjun Zander in 2017, he had a confession to make: "Being a male model in India is not easy."
Zander, who is now exploring different creative areas, is seen as the underground hip-hop artiste, Ninja, in the recently released Khalbali Records, which premiered on Jio Cinema last week.
Zander -- his father is Korean-Indian and his mother is Nepali-Indian -- has been making quite an impact on the ramp.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com