Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

When Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera spoke to model Arjun Zander in 2017, he had a confession to make: "Being a male model in India is not easy."

Zander, who is now exploring different creative areas, is seen as the underground hip-hop artiste, Ninja, in the recently released Khalbali Records, which premiered on Jio Cinema last week.

Zander -- his father is Korean-Indian and his mother is Nepali-Indian -- has been making quite an impact on the ramp.

IMAGE: Zander defines casual in black, grey and white.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Zander/Instagram

IMAGE: Who said men can't rock ruby red 'n' velvet?

IMAGE: All-black is perfect for an elevator selfie.

IMAGE: A good pair of shades always adds a touch of cool.

IMAGE: When you are a model, says Zander, you have to have the confidence to carry off any look.

IMAGE: Another lesson in casual dressing, this time of the sandwich variety -- white tee, textured grey pants and white sneakers.

IMAGE: Shades of denim.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com