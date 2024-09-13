News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Anjini Dhawan Knows How To Slay

Anjini Dhawan Knows How To Slay

September 13, 2024 11:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Budding star Anjini Dhawan knows how to have fun with fashion.

From bold and edgy to ethnic and rooted, the Binny Aur Family actor explores all aspects of the style world.

IMAGE: Anjini goes casual with a halterneck and denim hotpants but there's that doff to hi-hop fashion as well the loop earrings, high pony tail and carefully tended nails.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Anjini Dhawan /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Isn't that a cool psychedelic look for the beach or the pool?

 

IMAGE: Want to spice up a pair of jeans? Like Anjini, wear it with a cutout maillot.

 

IMAGE: Those pinstripe pants scream formal. But then, you have that va-va-voom top.

 

 

IMAGE: How can you ever go wrong with an earthy ganji, jeans and oversized shirt look?

 

IMAGE: With a strappy LBD, you're ready to have some fun.

 

IMAGE: What would a desi Disney princess look like? Something like this?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Fatima Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak
Fatima Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak
Chulbuli, Natkhat Vaibhavi
Chulbuli, Natkhat Vaibhavi
Sensational Sreeleela!
Sensational Sreeleela!
'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai
'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai
RG Kar: No end to impasse as doc protest continues
RG Kar: No end to impasse as doc protest continues
How SBI plans to mobilise incremental deposits
How SBI plans to mobilise incremental deposits
Relief for Kejriwal as SC grants bail in excise scam
Relief for Kejriwal as SC grants bail in excise scam

More like this

Ananya Is A Real Style Babe

Ananya Is A Real Style Babe

Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?

Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances