Anjini Dhawan Knows How To Slay

Budding star Anjini Dhawan knows how to have fun with fashion.

From bold and edgy to ethnic and rooted, the Binny Aur Family actor explores all aspects of the style world.

IMAGE: Anjini goes casual with a halterneck and denim hotpants but there's that doff to hi-hop fashion as well the loop earrings, high pony tail and carefully tended nails.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Anjini Dhawan /Instagram

IMAGE: Isn't that a cool psychedelic look for the beach or the pool?

IMAGE: Want to spice up a pair of jeans? Like Anjini, wear it with a cutout maillot.

IMAGE: Those pinstripe pants scream formal. But then, you have that va-va-voom top.

IMAGE: How can you ever go wrong with an earthy ganji, jeans and oversized shirt look?

IMAGE: With a strappy LBD, you're ready to have some fun.

IMAGE: What would a desi Disney princess look like? Something like this?