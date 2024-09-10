Sensational Sreeleela!

You can't get enough of Sreeleela's style because she's got so much to offer.
Last seen in Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu, this American born desi actor has made a name for herself in the Telugu film industry.
She's dishy and looks great in everything she wears.
IMAGE: The white dress looks like it was made just for her. The black zipper is a nice design touch.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram
IMAGE: Will LBDs ever go out of vogue? We don't think so, especially when they look as cute as that.
IMAGE: A flirty red dress, feet released from black heels... Sree is certainly ready for the beach.
IMAGE: Sree looks ravishing as she happily channels her inner mermaid.
IMAGE: When Sree goes desi, she makes sure she gives it a modern twist.
IMAGE: Biker chic!
IMAGE: She deconstructs what would have otherwise been a boring formal look.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com