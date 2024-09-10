News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sensational Sreeleela!

Sensational Sreeleela!

By REDIFF STYLE
September 10, 2024 10:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

You can't get enough of Sreeleela's style because she's got so much to offer.

Last seen in Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu, this American born desi actor has made a name for herself in the Telugu film industry.

She's dishy and looks great in everything she wears.

IMAGE: The white dress looks like it was made just for her. The black zipper is a nice design touch.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Will LBDs ever go out of vogue? We don't think so, especially when they look as cute as that.

 

IMAGE: A flirty red dress, feet released from black heels... Sree is certainly ready for the beach.

 

 

IMAGE: Sree looks ravishing as she happily channels her inner mermaid.

 

IMAGE: When Sree goes desi, she makes sure she gives it a modern twist.

 

IMAGE: Biker chic!

 

IMAGE: She deconstructs what would have otherwise been a boring formal look.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Curious, Playful Kanchi
Curious, Playful Kanchi
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold
Keerthy, Kalyani, Parvathy's Glossy Onam Looks
Keerthy, Kalyani, Parvathy's Glossy Onam Looks
Heard In The US: 'Rahul Bhai Zindabad!'
Heard In The US: 'Rahul Bhai Zindabad!'
Now, cement blocks placed on tracks to derail train
Now, cement blocks placed on tracks to derail train
Rashmika Has An Accident
Rashmika Has An Accident
Want To Open PPF Account For Your Child?
Want To Open PPF Account For Your Child?

More like this

Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris

Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris

When It Comes To Fashion, Lisa Is...

When It Comes To Fashion, Lisa Is...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances