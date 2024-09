The feisty Tammarrah Pawwrah in Call Me Bae is just as feisty in real life.

Niharika Lyra Dutt's style is as hatke as her name; she is clearly a fashionista in the making.

IMAGE: This cute fit is a good lesson in layering. And yes, there is no reason why you can't wear an eye-catching hat whenever you feel like it.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika Lyra Dutt/Instagram

IMAGE: Niharika aces avant-garde fashion.

IMAGE: Who would imagine that a tank top could revamp a simple saree?

IMAGE: Red palazzos and a white shirt, naughtily knotted, can work its own magic.

IMAGE: Such a trendy take on retro fashion.

IMAGE: Niharika is slaying in this all-black avatar.

IMAGE: All we need is that quirky cap!

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com