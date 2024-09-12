News
Dhvani's Deliciously Sassy Style

By REDIFF STYLE
September 12, 2024 12:15 IST
Just like she can sing and act -- she makes her debut on the big screen with Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam -- Dhvani Bhanushali can switch easily between different fashion avatars.

This cutie-pie can rock chic styles as comfortably as she does simple, desi looks.

IMAGE: Hmm, she seems to be wondering, can I go out wearing this denim hoodie and ripped shorts?
It's certainly a lovely, relaxed look, Dhvani.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhvani Bhanushali/Instagram

IMAGE: Turn the page and here's Dhvani with her glam interpretation of a Greek toga.

 

IMAGE: When she decides to try the Brit look, she's spot on.

 

IMAGE: Getting nautical!

 

IMAGE: Take your everyday look and jazz it up with the right footwear; in this case, Dhvani chooses Gucci.

 

IMAGE: A little yellow, a little bling and you're ready for your next Ganpati visit.

REDIFF STYLE
Meet Ananya's Bae, Muskkaan
When It Comes To Fashion, Lisa Is...
Curious, Playful Kanchi
Head Goes From 15 To 51 In 7 Balls!
Recipes: Apple Modaks, Orange Modaks
Rising orders, execution to help road infra companies
Vir Das Will Be The First Indian To...

