Dhvani's Deliciously Sassy Style

Just like she can sing and act -- she makes her debut on the big screen with Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam -- Dhvani Bhanushali can switch easily between different fashion avatars.
This cutie-pie can rock chic styles as comfortably as she does simple, desi looks.
IMAGE: Hmm, she seems to be wondering, can I go out wearing this denim hoodie and ripped shorts?
It's certainly a lovely, relaxed look, Dhvani.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhvani Bhanushali/Instagram
IMAGE: Turn the page and here's Dhvani with her glam interpretation of a Greek toga.
IMAGE: When she decides to try the Brit look, she's spot on.
IMAGE: Getting nautical!
IMAGE: Take your everyday look and jazz it up with the right footwear; in this case, Dhvani chooses Gucci.
IMAGE: A little yellow, a little bling and you're ready for your next Ganpati
visit.