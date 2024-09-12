Dhvani's Deliciously Sassy Style

Just like she can sing and act -- she makes her debut on the big screen with Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam -- Dhvani Bhanushali can switch easily between different fashion avatars.

This cutie-pie can rock chic styles as comfortably as she does simple, desi looks.

IMAGE: Hmm, she seems to be wondering, can I go out wearing this denim hoodie and ripped shorts?

It's certainly a lovely, relaxed look, Dhvani.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhvani Bhanushali/Instagram

IMAGE: Turn the page and here's Dhvani with her glam interpretation of a Greek toga.

IMAGE: When she decides to try the Brit look, she's spot on.

IMAGE: Getting nautical!

IMAGE: Take your everyday look and jazz it up with the right footwear; in this case, Dhvani chooses Gucci.