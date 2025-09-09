Why Jaggu Dada Is Red Carpet's Asli Baap

At the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025 in Mumbai, it wasn't just the women who turned heads.

The men too lit up the red carpet in their inimitable style.

Check out some of the movers and shakers of the evening.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Let's begin with Jackie Shroff, aka Jaggu Dada who made a bhidu entry dressed in a dhoti and kolhapuris.

BTW, did you notice his potted plant necklace and silver anklets? Experimental and thoughtful. What do you think?

Actor Vijay Varma bagged the award for the Red Carpet Look of The Year (male).

Designer Manish Malhotra celebrated the title of Global Fashion Icon in a black velvet jacket worn over a black and white kurta.

Dressed in a tailored suit, Abhay Deol was 'Fashion's Clutter Breaker and Disrupter' for the night.

The Face of Fashion Limitless Talent found its owner in none other than Ishaan Khatter, even though his outfit didn't quite deliver.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, looking impeccably dapper, won the Young Fashion Turk of the year.

Lakshya, who will be seen in the Netflix series Ba***ds Of Bollywood, added one more award to his kitty -- Youth Icon (male).

Randeep Hooda may not have won an award but his outfit definitely deserved one.

Ananya Panday's parents Chunky and Bhavna came to cheer their trailblazing daughter who won the award for Youth Icon (female).

Bhagyashree and son Abhimanyu Dassani were a twinning pair.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was his flamboyant best on the red carpet.