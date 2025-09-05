HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Priyanka, Sonam, Alia Wore Armani

September 05, 2025 07:29 IST

Indian stars who sizzled in Giorgio Armani's iconic designs, who passed into the ages at 91.

The fashion world bids farewell to Giorgio Armani, the Italian maestro who passed away at 91 on September 4, 2025. His minimalist elegance and soft tailoring left an indelible mark, resonating with Indian celebrities who embraced his designs.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka stuns in a sleeveless black gown with a plunging neckline from the Armani archives.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Giorgio Armani/Instagram

Sonam goes sexy in Armani at the 2018 Milan Fashion Week with Mr Armani and husband Anand Ahuja.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Rediff

The newly-wed Aishwarya charmed the red carpet with her Giorgio Armani gown and husband Abhishek Bachchan by her side back in 2007.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Giorgio Armani/Instagram

Alia wears a Giorgio Armani Prive's figure-hugging, tube-style gown at L'Oréal's initiative to honour women's voices, 'Lights on Women' Award.

Sonam, Again

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Rediff

Here's Sonam in a stunning champagne colour Armani dress with a plunging neckline.

REDIFF STYLE
