Why Is Everyone Talking About Naomika?

Why Is Everyone Talking About Naomika?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: February 18, 2025 11:05 IST

Naomika Siva Saran has an incredible pedigree.

Her nana is the legendary Rajesh Khanna; her nani, the talented Dimple Kapadia.

Her aunt, Twinkle Khanna, and mom, Rinke Khanna, made their own forays into Bollywood.

Now, Naomika too wants to see if the world of acting is where she will make her mark. Reports say the 20-year-old is set to make her debut in a romantic comedy opposite Agastya Nanda.

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: Naomika poses against an azure sea and sky in a chic teal dress. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Naomika Siva Saran/Instagram

 

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: The stylish pothi with her super-stylish grandma.

 

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: Naomika's travel wardrobe is effortlessly cool.

 

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: With her light-eyed cousin, Aarav Kumar; both seem to be fans of comfort clothing.

 

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: Those spellbinding light eyes and gorgeous features definitely run in the family and she lets them shine by keeping her makeup and jewellery minimal.

 

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: Planning a beach getaway? Naomika knows the essentials. A stylish bucket hat and a cute top are must-haves.

 

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: Naomika -- looking lovely in a white crochet shirt -- and Aarav hug their grandma, Dimple.

 

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: Naomika enjoys Sardinia in a cute printed top and white denim shorts.

 

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: She chooses a black dress for a night out with her buddies and layers it up with a puffer jacket.

 

Naomika Siva Saran

IMAGE: LBDs with sequins are certainly the way to go.

 

Naomika Siva Saran

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

REDIFF STYLE
Rasha Thadani Is Simply Dazzling!
Isn't Adrija Awesome?
Natasha Fernandez's Killer Style
What Is Triptii's Style Superpower?
Meet Priyanka Chopra's Bhabhi, Neelam Upadhyaya
