Why Is Everyone Talking About Naomika?

Naomika Siva Saran has an incredible pedigree.

Her nana is the legendary Rajesh Khanna; her nani, the talented Dimple Kapadia.

Her aunt, Twinkle Khanna, and mom, Rinke Khanna, made their own forays into Bollywood.

Now, Naomika too wants to see if the world of acting is where she will make her mark. Reports say the 20-year-old is set to make her debut in a romantic comedy opposite Agastya Nanda.

IMAGE: Naomika poses against an azure sea and sky in a chic teal dress. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Naomika Siva Saran/Instagram

IMAGE: The stylish pothi with her super-stylish grandma.

IMAGE: Naomika's travel wardrobe is effortlessly cool.

IMAGE: With her light-eyed cousin, Aarav Kumar; both seem to be fans of comfort clothing.

IMAGE: Those spellbinding light eyes and gorgeous features definitely run in the family and she lets them shine by keeping her makeup and jewellery minimal.

IMAGE: Planning a beach getaway? Naomika knows the essentials. A stylish bucket hat and a cute top are must-haves.

IMAGE: Naomika -- looking lovely in a white crochet shirt -- and Aarav hug their grandma, Dimple.

IMAGE: Naomika enjoys Sardinia in a cute printed top and white denim shorts.

IMAGE: She chooses a black dress for a night out with her buddies and layers it up with a puffer jacket.

IMAGE: LBDs with sequins are certainly the way to go.

