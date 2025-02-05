HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Natasha Fernandez's Killer Style

February 05, 2025 11:04 IST

Natasha Fernandez -- who has been picked for Andaaz 2 by filmmaker Suneel Darshan -- has got a flair for the dramatic, turning every path into her own personal runway.

Whether in chic monochrome or dazzling sequins, her style is all about class.

Natasha Fernandez

IMAGE: She slays it in black pants, a fun monochrome cropped top and beige jacket. But it's those loafers that steal the show. All photographs: Kind courtesy Natasha Fernandez/Instagram

 

Natasha Fernandez

IMAGE: She pairs dark trousers with a luxe satin shirt, an oxidised necklace and that amazing hair.

 

Natasha Fernandez

IMAGE: Posing in a fierce green dress and killer black boots, with a striking red pout that could stop traffic!

 

Natasha Fernandez

IMAGE: She is dazzling in a red maxi, silver Valentino heels and a glimmering ice choker that’s pure magic.

 

Natasha Fernandez

IMAGE: Natasha shimmers in sequins. And if you thought that wasn't bling enough, there are those diamonds!

 

Natasha Fernandez

IMAGE: She lets her makeup focus on her eyes and her lips.

 

Natasha Fernandez

IMAGE: With a chiselled face, rocking black sequins and those glossy lips, Natasha ups the glam quotient.

 

Natasha Fernandez

IMAGE: This selfie queen is here to steal the scene.

Natasha Fernandez

REDIFF STYLE
