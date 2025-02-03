HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Isn't Adrija Awesome?

Isn't Adrija Awesome?

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 11:42 IST

x

Adrija Roy loves to let her clothes talk.

The actor, who plays Aadhya 'Raahi' Kapadia, in the popular serial, Anupamaa, is also making waves with her striking fashion sense.

Adrija Addy Roy

IMAGE: Spotted by poolside, she wowed in a stunning yellow cut-out dress. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Adrija Roy/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: She's her own version of Cinderella in a vibrant blue lehenga and multi-coloured jewellery.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: She looks breathtaking in a ruffled, metallic mermaid gown.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Calm and serene in a beautiful white gown.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Her red lehenga has her absolutely ready to attend a wedding.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Adrija celebrated her birthday in a pink Barbie-themed pool party filled with playful toys and joyful energy.

 

Adrija Addy Roy

IMAGE: She's ready to melt ice in her red hot avatar.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Adrija knows that velvet and diamonds are made for each other.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Taapsee Would Like A Rose, Har Roz!
Taapsee Would Like A Rose, Har Roz!
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Alaviaa, Deepika Have This In Common
Alaviaa, Deepika Have This In Common
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Eggs Done 13 Wonderful Ways, Indian-Style

webstory image 2

8 Tempting Chia Seed Recipes For A Protein Boost

webstory image 3

Key Changes On UPI Transaction IDs

VIDEOS

Indian Cricket Team arrives in Nagpur for 1st ODI against England1:44

Indian Cricket Team arrives in Nagpur for 1st ODI against...

Pooja Hegde looks smokin' hot1:26

Pooja Hegde looks smokin' hot

Rahul dares Kejriwal to drink Delhi's water, slams AAP over Yamuna pollution0:57

Rahul dares Kejriwal to drink Delhi's water, slams AAP...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD