Isn't Adrija Awesome?

Adrija Roy loves to let her clothes talk.

The actor, who plays Aadhya 'Raahi' Kapadia, in the popular serial, Anupamaa, is also making waves with her striking fashion sense.

IMAGE: Spotted by poolside, she wowed in a stunning yellow cut-out dress. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Adrija Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: She's her own version of Cinderella in a vibrant blue lehenga and multi-coloured jewellery.

IMAGE: She looks breathtaking in a ruffled, metallic mermaid gown.

IMAGE: Calm and serene in a beautiful white gown.

IMAGE: Her red lehenga has her absolutely ready to attend a wedding.

IMAGE: Adrija celebrated her birthday in a pink Barbie-themed pool party filled with playful toys and joyful energy.

IMAGE: She's ready to melt ice in her red hot avatar.

IMAGE: Adrija knows that velvet and diamonds are made for each other.

