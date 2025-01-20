HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rasha Thadani Is Simply Dazzling!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 20, 2025 08:47 IST

Raveena Tandon's laadli, Rasha Thadani, has made her Bollywood debut with Azaad and she already has a trending dance number, Uyi Amma, to her credit.

This young fashionista knows how to remain stylish off-screen as well.

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: Mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are ready to party in bling-bling black. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: Rasha's cute half pony tail is a great idea for casual outings.
Did you know each of the bracelets she is wearing contains a kala dhaaga from each of the jyotirlingas she has visited (external link)?

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: She pulls off the orange and magenta pink suit with such aplomb that we wanna sing 'Tenu Suit Suit Karda'...

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: Rasha already has her signature makeup in place -- glossy lips, filled in brows and porcelain skin.

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: She looks ravishing in red sequins and bedazzling mirrorwork.

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: She slips into Y2K-inspired satin coords that certify her status as a fashionista.

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: Rasha revels in the '70s fashion in a cool black jumpsuit.

 

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: She whirls around in a red and white suit, twirling her dupatta like a pro.

Rasha Thadani

