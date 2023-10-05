Meet Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Paloma

Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma -- who makes her Bollywood debut this week --- is a fashionable breath of fresh air.

She stars opposite Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer, in Rajshri Productions' Dono. The film, incidentally, marks a third debut -- that of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish as director.

Paloma commands attention in teeny-weeny skater dresses, flowing Cinderella gowns and smart pantsuits.

When she wears a sari or lehenga, she's just the kind of girl you'd like to take home to meet your parents.

While Poonam was a heart-throb in her time, her daughter hopes to make you fall in love with her acting and exciting wardrobe.

IMAGE: All ready for her shoot in a Mumbai bylane.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Paloma Dhillon/Instagram

IMAGE: She's a vibrant sight in a red ball gown.

'This dress carries so many memories and emotions from a film (her debut, Dono) that'll remain special forever!' she confesses.

IMAGE: Paloma teases the camera as she snuggles into her leather jacket.

IMAGE: When a sweet, innocent pink dress decides to turn a tad wicked... Paloma loves the effect!

IMAGE: Mom Poonam feels her daughter looks 'gorgeous, stunning, splendid'. Dare we disagree?

IMAGE: We just had to include this childhood pic of Paloma with her mom.