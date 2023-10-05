Meet Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Paloma

Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma -- who makes her Bollywood debut this week --- is a fashionable breath of fresh air.
She stars opposite Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer, in Rajshri Productions' Dono. The film, incidentally, marks a third debut -- that of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish as director.
Paloma commands attention in teeny-weeny skater dresses, flowing Cinderella gowns and smart pantsuits.
When she wears a sari or lehenga, she's just the kind of girl you'd like to take home to meet your parents.
While Poonam was a heart-throb in her time, her daughter hopes to make you fall in love with her acting and exciting wardrobe.