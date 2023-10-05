When Asian Games Star Harmilan Bains Is Not Winning A Silver...

Harmilan Bains was born to win.
And she's clear she'd like to be referred to as 'the queen'.
Harmilan, who won two silver medals for India in the 1500 metres and then the 800 metres races at the ongoing Asian Games, has been conquering hearts left, right and centre.
A 'ziddi athlete' who doesn't hesitate to showcase her love for fashion trends, she lives by the motto: 'Be flexible with your body and style'.
Born into a family of achievers -- her mother Madhuri Singh (whom she wants to emulate), is an Arjuna Award winner and her father Amandeep Bains is a men's 1500 metre race champion and South Asian Games medallist -- she loves taking chances when it comes to her style on and off the track.