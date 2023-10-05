News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Asian Games Star Harmilan Bains Is Not Winning A Silver...

When Asian Games Star Harmilan Bains Is Not Winning A Silver...

By REDIFF STYLE
October 05, 2023 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harmilan Bains was born to win.

And she's clear she'd like to be referred to as 'the queen'.

Harmilan, who won two silver medals for India in the 1500 metres and then the 800 metres races at the ongoing Asian Games, has been conquering hearts left, right and centre. 

A 'ziddi athlete' who doesn't hesitate to showcase her love for fashion trends, she lives by the motto: 'Be flexible with your body and style'.

Born into a family of achievers -- her mother Madhuri Singh (whom she wants to emulate), is an Arjuna Award winner and her father Amandeep Bains is a men's 1500 metre race champion and South Asian Games medallist -- she loves taking chances when it comes to her style on and off the track.

IMAGE: One can bank on Harmilan to deftly mix off-duty glam with athletic ease.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Harmilan Bains/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She never lets go of her trusty jeggings even when she is on vacay.

 

IMAGE: Her signature curls in place, she slips her toned bod into a cool white 'n' black checked suit.

 

IMAGE: Black, white and funky neon make for a great combo.

 

IMAGE: Your dil will go dhak dhak seeing her in a sari.

 

IMAGE: Her advice: 'Maintain Standards Not Attitude!'

 

IMAGE: This girl loves bright colours.

 

IMAGE: 'Can you match me?' she asks.

 

IMAGE: Lipstick on workout days is a big yes for Harmilan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Guess Who This Stylish TT Player Is!
Guess Who This Stylish TT Player Is!
Is Sharmila Nicollet The Best Looking Golfer?
Is Sharmila Nicollet The Best Looking Golfer?
Model or tennis star? Who is this PYT?
Model or tennis star? Who is this PYT?
Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
World Cup PIX: NZ restrict defending champs to 282/9
World Cup PIX: NZ restrict defending champs to 282/9
CBI files FIR over Vishal's censor board graft charge
CBI files FIR over Vishal's censor board graft charge
Asiad: Dipika-Harinder win gold; Ghosal bags silver
Asiad: Dipika-Harinder win gold; Ghosal bags silver

More like this

Gold Medalist Rutuja Serves Fashion Ace

Gold Medalist Rutuja Serves Fashion Ace

Sania's Fashion Grand Slam

Sania's Fashion Grand Slam

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances