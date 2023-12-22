Why Amyra Is A Perfect 10

Amyra Dastur is bitten by the travel bug.

The Maldives is her happy place and she loves bikini-ing it to the nearest beach there.

At present, the actor is living her best party life and filling her timeline with picture-perfect evening looks.

Take a look!

IMAGE: 'Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink,' she writes.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

IMAGE: She embraces her curves in a black, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit.

IMAGE: When the song Sharara sharara is playing on repeat in your head, it's time to dress in one.

IMAGE: For her, nothing beats the joy of being draped in a deconstructed sari.

IMAGE: Jumpsuits are her all-time favourite and she mixes two patterns to create one stunning silhouette.

IMAGE: Why go subtle when you can go bold? She was a lovely red English rose during an unforgettable visit to the UK.

IMAGE: Looks like the ocean just washed up a mermaid. Amyra is a sight to behold in pink.