Priyanka, Karishma Are Red Hot!

Christmas is coming and it's time to bring out your holly-coloured outfits.

A celebration without dressing in the showstopping shade is like Xmas minus the cake and wine.

Red is certainly the way to go, especially if you want to inject some maximalist flourish into your year-end wardrobe.

Get inspired by these celebs who make a case for dressing in the fiery hue.

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna adds her spin to the flaming tone in a bold head-to-toe get-up with cutouts, a plunging neckline and a daringly high slit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Bold red lips and a statement jewellery accompany Priyanka Chopra Jonas' crimson body-hugging co-ord set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

IMAGE: Neha Sharma has the perfect outfit to make people stop and stare. It's flirty, floral and very girly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram



IMAGE: A combination of 'vanilla and cherry', Ridhima Pandit gives off red-hot vibes in her cute off-the-shoulder dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhima Pandit/Instagram



IMAGE: Plan to suit up? Keep it red and trendy like Shanaya Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram



IMAGE: If taking away your breath was an outfit, then it has to be the one that Fatima Sana Shaikh is wearing. Red heels complete the look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

