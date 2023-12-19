News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Priyanka, Karishma Are Red Hot!

Priyanka, Karishma Are Red Hot!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 19, 2023 08:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Christmas is coming and it's time to bring out your holly-coloured outfits.

A celebration without dressing in the showstopping shade is like Xmas minus the cake and wine. 

Red is certainly the way to go, especially if you want to inject some maximalist flourish into your year-end wardrobe.  

Get inspired by these celebs who make a case for dressing in the fiery hue.  

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna adds her spin to the flaming tone in a bold head-to-toe get-up with cutouts, a plunging neckline and a daringly high slit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bold red lips and a statement jewellery accompany Priyanka Chopra Jonas' crimson body-hugging co-ord set. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha Sharma has the perfect outfit to make people stop and stare. It's flirty, floral and very girly. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A combination of 'vanilla and cherry', Ridhima Pandit gives off red-hot vibes in her cute off-the-shoulder dress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Plan to suit up? Keep it red and trendy like Shanaya Kapoor
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If taking away your breath was an outfit, then it has to be the one that Fatima Sana Shaikh is wearing. Red heels complete the look. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When the brief is to go over-the-top without looking like you are gift wrapped, Ayesha Kanga shows you how to do it right. 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Don't You Love Meera's Off-Duty Vibe?
Don't You Love Meera's Off-Duty Vibe?
Meet Mahesh Babu's Pretty Co-Star From Guntur Kaaram
Meet Mahesh Babu's Pretty Co-Star From Guntur Kaaram
Prachi's Cozy-Cute Winter Style
Prachi's Cozy-Cute Winter Style
Pant 1st Active Player At Auction!
Pant 1st Active Player At Auction!
Key INDIA bloc meet today, all eyes on seat sharing
Key INDIA bloc meet today, all eyes on seat sharing
Why RBI Governor Bats Like Dravid
Why RBI Governor Bats Like Dravid
Why Every Indian Must Be Wary Of Post Office Bill
Why Every Indian Must Be Wary Of Post Office Bill

More like this

Sarah Is The Hottest Date Ever

Sarah Is The Hottest Date Ever

Does Ananya Have The Flattest Tummy In B-Town?

Does Ananya Have The Flattest Tummy In B-Town?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances