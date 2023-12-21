News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Chill Vibes! These Models Are Headed For The Beach

Chill Vibes! These Models Are Headed For The Beach

By REDIFF STYLE
December 21, 2023 11:25 IST
Winter is here and if you're planning to pack away your swimsuits, stop right away. 

The chill weather shouldn't stop you from taking a dip in the pool. Check out the fun these models are having!

IMAGE: Rewati Chetri is such a beach girl.
'There is still so much of you that you haven't discovered yet,' she captions this pic.   
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rewati Chetri/Instagram 

 

IMAGE: Nicole Faria Powar, who is living her 'best bikini life' in California, makes sure she takes a sun bath post a dip in the pool.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Faria Powar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shruti Tuli is a vision in print as she explores a beach in Varkala, Kerala.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Tuli/Instagram

 

IMAGE: We wonder why Padma Lakshmi, who is 'all smiles... and sunscreen, big hats and slivers of shade' has traced her steps back to Sicily and not some beach in Italy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Archana Akhil Kumar shows off her guitar strumming skills at home in Goa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Akhil Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita boats her way towards a gorgeous sunset.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
