Chill Vibes! These Models Are Headed For The Beach

Winter is here and if you're planning to pack away your swimsuits, stop right away.

The chill weather shouldn't stop you from taking a dip in the pool. Check out the fun these models are having!

IMAGE: Rewati Chetri is such a beach girl.

'There is still so much of you that you haven't discovered yet,' she captions this pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rewati Chetri/Instagram

IMAGE: Nicole Faria Powar, who is living her 'best bikini life' in California, makes sure she takes a sun bath post a dip in the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Faria Powar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shruti Tuli is a vision in print as she explores a beach in Varkala, Kerala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Tuli/Instagram

IMAGE: We wonder why Padma Lakshmi, who is 'all smiles... and sunscreen, big hats and slivers of shade' has traced her steps back to Sicily and not some beach in Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Padma Lakshmi/Instagram



IMAGE: Archana Akhil Kumar shows off her guitar strumming skills at home in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Akhil Kumar/Instagram

