Why Sumo Wrestlers Make Babies Cry

Why Sumo Wrestlers Make Babies Cry

By REDIFF TRAVEL
April 30, 2024 09:59 IST
Nakizumo is an annual contest to make babies cry at the Sensoji temple in Tokyo.

Two amateur sumo wrestlers hold a baby each and a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry.

The winner is determined based on the loudest baby.

This 400-year-old ritual is believed to aid the healthy growth of children and ward off evil spirits.

The parents pay 15,000 Japanese yen -- about Rs 8,000 -- to enter their child in the Nakizumo competition.

 

IMAGE: Amateur sumo wrestlers hold babies during the Nakizumo contest. The referee is seen making faces to make the babies cry. All photographs: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Babies cry while being held up by the wrestlers.

 

IMAGE: Ring assistants wear masks to scare babies, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: The babies and their parents take part in a ring-entering ceremony.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF TRAVEL
