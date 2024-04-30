Why Sumo Wrestlers Make Babies Cry

Nakizumo is an annual contest to make babies cry at the Sensoji temple in Tokyo.
Two amateur sumo wrestlers hold a baby each and a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry.
The winner is determined based on the loudest baby.
This 400-year-old ritual is believed to aid the healthy growth of children and ward off evil spirits.
The parents pay 15,000 Japanese yen -- about Rs 8,000 -- to enter their child in the Nakizumo competition.
