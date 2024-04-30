Why Sumo Wrestlers Make Babies Cry

Nakizumo is an annual contest to make babies cry at the Sensoji temple in Tokyo.

Two amateur sumo wrestlers hold a baby each and a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry.

The winner is determined based on the loudest baby.

This 400-year-old ritual is believed to aid the healthy growth of children and ward off evil spirits.

The parents pay 15,000 Japanese yen -- about Rs 8,000 -- to enter their child in the Nakizumo competition.

IMAGE: Amateur sumo wrestlers hold babies during the Nakizumo contest. The referee is seen making faces to make the babies cry. All photographs: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: Babies cry while being held up by the wrestlers.

IMAGE: Ring assistants wear masks to scare babies, here and below.

IMAGE: The babies and their parents take part in a ring-entering ceremony.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com