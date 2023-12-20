News
New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....

New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....

By REDIFF STYLE
December 20, 2023 10:15 IST
Black's versatile nature makes it an all-time NYE favourite.

This year, however, the fashion scales seem to be tipped in favour of a range of colours that will make you standout on the dance floor.  

Here's major sartorial inspiration coming your way.  

IMAGE: Add a bright, shiny blue -- a colour that will never go out of fashion -- to your yearend celebrations.
Palak Tiwari gives it her stamp of approval. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's red printed dress is a rather refreshing outfit for a beach party. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jennifer Winget's angelic white is a such a treat for sore eyes. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Try playing with a deep back and high slit like Nia Sharma
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar is a delectable sight as she gives off relaxed, cool-girl vibes in chocolate brown.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra is a golden goddess in a retro wrap-around dress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta makes maroon festive again in a backless number. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take a cue from Shirley Setia and team your lilac ruffled sari with matching trousers and an embellished choli.
Don't forget the shiny silver belt. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi demonstrates how to keep your palette soft but fabric textured. 
Killer heels and strategic cutouts punch up the evening look. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

