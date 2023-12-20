New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....

Black's versatile nature makes it an all-time NYE favourite.

This year, however, the fashion scales seem to be tipped in favour of a range of colours that will make you standout on the dance floor.

Here's major sartorial inspiration coming your way.

IMAGE: Add a bright, shiny blue -- a colour that will never go out of fashion -- to your yearend celebrations.

Palak Tiwari gives it her stamp of approval.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram



IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's red printed dress is a rather refreshing outfit for a beach party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram



IMAGE: Jennifer Winget's angelic white is a such a treat for sore eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram



IMAGE: Try playing with a deep back and high slit like Nia Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram



IMAGE: Mithila Palkar is a delectable sight as she gives off relaxed, cool-girl vibes in chocolate brown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram



IMAGE: Kritika Kamra is a golden goddess in a retro wrap-around dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram



IMAGE: Nikita Dutta makes maroon festive again in a backless number.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram



IMAGE: Take a cue from Shirley Setia and team your lilac ruffled sari with matching trousers and an embellished choli.

Don't forget the shiny silver belt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

