New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....

Black's versatile nature makes it an all-time NYE favourite.
This year, however, the fashion scales seem to be tipped in favour of a range of colours that will make you standout on the dance floor.
Here's major sartorial inspiration coming your way.
IMAGE: Add a bright, shiny blue -- a colour that will never go out of fashion -- to your yearend celebrations.
Palak Tiwari gives it her stamp of approval.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram
IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's red printed dress is a rather refreshing outfit for a beach party.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
IMAGE: Jennifer Winget's angelic white is a such a treat for sore eyes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram
IMAGE: Try playing with a deep back and high slit like Nia Sharma.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Mithila Palkar is a delectable sight as she gives off relaxed, cool-girl vibes in chocolate brown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Kritika Kamra is a golden goddess in a retro wrap-around dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram
IMAGE: Nikita Dutta makes maroon festive again in a backless number.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram
IMAGE: Take a cue from Shirley Setia and team your lilac ruffled sari with matching trousers and an embellished choli.
Don't forget the shiny silver belt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram
IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi demonstrates how to keep your palette soft but fabric textured.
Killer heels and strategic cutouts punch up the evening look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram