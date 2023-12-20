News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Bhumi Pednekar's Awesome Sister!

Bhumi Pednekar's Awesome Sister!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 20, 2023 12:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A regular at red carpet events, Samiksha Pednekar is hard to miss given her close resemblance to sister Bhumi.

In fact, there are times when people mistake one for the other.

A fashionista in her own right, she is very attractive, charming and commands attention with her superb outfits.

While she loves neutral colours, she does have a soft spot for white, black, brown and, especially, pink. 

IMAGE: Hot pink makes an appearance in Samiksha's wardrobe, but she stays true to her personal favourite and chooses beige trousers. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The lawyer and entrepreneur gives the black and white combo a shot in a houndstooth jacket that's ideal for winter. 

 

IMAGE: Another pink moment, but this one is a tie-dye co-ord set that's very comfy and practical. 

 

IMAGE: She reps up the all-black look with a zipped-up bomber jacket and matching boots. 

 

IMAGE: Oh my! The Pednekar sibling, who seems to be in love with a bright fuchsia canvas, admits, 'Pink is better.' 

 

IMAGE: It's 'neutral Wednesday' for Samiksha who gives off cutie vibes in white. 

 

IMAGE: She is 'sweet as sugarcane' in head-to-toe back. 'How is it possible for someone to be so beautiful while trapped in an elevator?' asks a fan. 

 

IMAGE: She gives her cream dress a twist with metallic heels. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sarah Is The Hottest Date Ever
Sarah Is The Hottest Date Ever
Does Ananya Have The Flattest Tummy In B-Town?
Does Ananya Have The Flattest Tummy In B-Town?
Don't You Love Meera's Off-Duty Vibe?
Don't You Love Meera's Off-Duty Vibe?
Mumbai Indians Declare 'All Is Well'
Mumbai Indians Declare 'All Is Well'
IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD
IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD
US court disqualifies Trump from 2024 US presidency
US court disqualifies Trump from 2024 US presidency
Kharge's 'ek akela' dig at Modi over MPs' suspension
Kharge's 'ek akela' dig at Modi over MPs' suspension

More like this

Priyanka, Karishma Are Red Hot!

Priyanka, Karishma Are Red Hot!

Uff! Himanshi's Pretty Girl Swag Is Unbeatable

Uff! Himanshi's Pretty Girl Swag Is Unbeatable

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances