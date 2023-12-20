Bhumi Pednekar's Awesome Sister!

A regular at red carpet events, Samiksha Pednekar is hard to miss given her close resemblance to sister Bhumi.

In fact, there are times when people mistake one for the other.

A fashionista in her own right, she is very attractive, charming and commands attention with her superb outfits.

While she loves neutral colours, she does have a soft spot for white, black, brown and, especially, pink.

IMAGE: Hot pink makes an appearance in Samiksha's wardrobe, but she stays true to her personal favourite and chooses beige trousers.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: The lawyer and entrepreneur gives the black and white combo a shot in a houndstooth jacket that's ideal for winter.

IMAGE: Another pink moment, but this one is a tie-dye co-ord set that's very comfy and practical.

IMAGE: She reps up the all-black look with a zipped-up bomber jacket and matching boots.

IMAGE: Oh my! The Pednekar sibling, who seems to be in love with a bright fuchsia canvas, admits, 'Pink is better.'

IMAGE: It's 'neutral Wednesday' for Samiksha who gives off cutie vibes in white.

IMAGE: She is 'sweet as sugarcane' in head-to-toe back. 'How is it possible for someone to be so beautiful while trapped in an elevator?' asks a fan.

IMAGE: She gives her cream dress a twist with metallic heels.