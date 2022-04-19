Why Alia's Lehenga Is Very Special

Alia Bhatt gave us all a lesson on sustainability with her mehendi outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Alia Bhatt chose to make sustainability an important part of her pre-wedding look.

The lehenga she wore to the mehendi celebrations was designed by Manish Malhotra and put together using 180 textile patches.

Inscribed with Kashmiri and chikankari threads, which depict symbolic elements from her life, the ensemble featured intricate handwork by Mijwan women and took 3,000 hours to create.

The fuchsia pink silhouette was teamed with an embellished blouse in real gold and silver nakshi (cravings) and kora flowers, along with metal sequins from Kutch.

'The patches are woven together using a couture technique of cross-stitches with three tar and six tar anchors,' Manish revealed in an Instagram post.

'Edged in real gold zari and appliques, this handwoven silk ensemble also carries benarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, kachha resham knots, and some scraps from brides' earlier outfits and detailing from Manish Malhotra archives.'

Alia and Ranbir's wedding got a lot of visibility and people were glad that the actress used the occasion to send out an inspiring, eco-friendly message.

'This is what a millennial bride wears to her mehendi ceremony,' posted Alia's stylist Ami Patel, along with a pic of the actress.

'An upcycled, textile heritage lehenga made from scraps of weaves, fabrics and embroidery from all over the country.

'This is going to be preserved, loved and passed down to the next generation.'

Commenting on Ami's post, Soni Razdan felt that 'upcycling has got to be the new couture statement.'

Priyanka Chopra was all praise for the look. 'Stunning! Love the intentionality,' she wrote.