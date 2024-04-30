News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sassy Sayani!

Sassy Sayani!

By REDIFF STYLE
April 30, 2024 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sayani Gupta is mostly 'self-styled and self-made-up' and her pix are self-shot on a timer as well. 

The actor, who will be starring in the international horror film Tongue, doesn't need a filter to shine. 

She'll happily wear a sari all year-round and makes a great case for easy-peasy, pared-down summer looks. 

IMAGE: Sayani glows in technicolour. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neutral shades suit her honey-coloured complexion and she is a die-hard fan of quirky accessories. 

 

IMAGE: Pink, red and bright golden flowers make for one gorgeous sari. 

 

IMAGE: Her yellow dhakai is as adorable as that cute button standing next to her. 

 

IMAGE: White for the kill! She's a thing of beauty in this sexy, strappy silhouette... 

 

IMAGE: ...And in this hot red number.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Priya's Simple, Stylish Avatars
Priya's Simple, Stylish Avatars
So That's Why Sharvari, Vaani Are Looking So Pretty
So That's Why Sharvari, Vaani Are Looking So Pretty
How Priyamani Stays Fit And Gorgeous
How Priyamani Stays Fit And Gorgeous
'Unwarranted': MEA rejects WaPo report on Pannun plot
'Unwarranted': MEA rejects WaPo report on Pannun plot
Heeramandi: '300 Kilos Of Jewellery...'
Heeramandi: '300 Kilos Of Jewellery...'
Selling Jewels? Save Capital Gains Tax
Selling Jewels? Save Capital Gains Tax
'It's Not A Conspiracy Against India'
'It's Not A Conspiracy Against India'

More like this

And That's Why The Camera Loves Kainaat

And That's Why The Camera Loves Kainaat

Ridhi Dogra: Born To Shine

Ridhi Dogra: Born To Shine

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances