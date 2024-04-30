Sassy Sayani!

Sayani Gupta is mostly 'self-styled and self-made-up' and her pix are self-shot on a timer as well.
The actor, who will be starring in the international horror film Tongue, doesn't need a filter to shine.
She'll happily wear a sari all year-round and makes a great case for easy-peasy, pared-down summer looks.
IMAGE: Sayani glows in technicolour.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Neutral shades suit her honey-coloured complexion and she is a die-hard fan of quirky accessories.
IMAGE: Pink, red and bright golden flowers make for one gorgeous sari.
IMAGE: Her yellow dhakai is as adorable as that cute button standing next to her.
IMAGE: White for the kill! She's a thing of beauty in this sexy, strappy silhouette...
IMAGE: ...And in this hot red number.