Sassy Sayani!

Sayani Gupta is mostly 'self-styled and self-made-up' and her pix are self-shot on a timer as well.

The actor, who will be starring in the international horror film Tongue, doesn't need a filter to shine.

She'll happily wear a sari all year-round and makes a great case for easy-peasy, pared-down summer looks.

IMAGE: Sayani glows in technicolour.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Neutral shades suit her honey-coloured complexion and she is a die-hard fan of quirky accessories.

IMAGE: Pink, red and bright golden flowers make for one gorgeous sari.

IMAGE: Her yellow dhakai is as adorable as that cute button standing next to her.

IMAGE: White for the kill! She's a thing of beauty in this sexy, strappy silhouette...

IMAGE: ...And in this hot red number.