Nothing can steal Kajal A Kitchlu's sprightly fashion thunder.

Post motherhood, she's looking at both comfort and style which is probably why her sartorial choices are so apt for these heat-soaked days.

While keeping it simple is best when the mercury rises, she's also got great swag and poise to go with each of her outfits.

No wonder then that Satyabhama's leading lady is a thrill to watch both on and off the screen.

IMAGE: This look can easily take her from work to weekend in a heartbeat.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

IMAGE: Pastel saris and breezy blouses rule her wardrobe.

IMAGE: This hot mama is not interested in boring gymwear.

IMAGE: Her back-to-school basics are a K-pop vibe.

IMAGE: Kajal's pre-stitched black sari will definitely get second and third looks at any party.